COCT confirms AARTO will only be effective from October 2025

The City of Cape Town (COCT) has noted ongoing reports and discussions circulating across various media platforms on Thursday concerning the implementation of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO).

COCT has confirmed that AARTO will be implemented as of the 1 October 2025.

The city has reiterated its position on the AARTO, following ongoing public discussion and confusion about its implementation.

The City’s Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout explained that while AARTO has not yet been officially implemented nationwide, it is intended to bring about major changes to South Africa’s road traffic laws once fully enacted.

“AARTO aims to introduce significant changes to driving laws in the country, including a new demerit system. It will also be responsible for the administration, collection and adjudication of fines related to road traffic offences,” she added.