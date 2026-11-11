Coalition politics becomes permanent fixture as analyst questions 14-day council deadline

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Municipalities across South Africa have 14 days from the conclusion of the local elections to convene newly elected councils and elect political office-bearers, as coalition negotiations get underway in 138 hung municipalities, including 16 in the Western Cape. The talks will determine how these councils are governed, with parties under pressure to reach agreements and ensure stable local government.

Speaking to VOC News, senior lecturer in the Faculty of Military Science at the Military Academy of Stellenbosch University and political analyst Dr Clive Coetzee says coalition politics is becoming a permanent feature of South African local government and that the current 14-day period for establishing councils may need to be extended.

“It seems implausible that we would find ourselves in this situation. This was something that was not foreseen and is still a relatively recent phenomenon. Internationally, some countries allow six months for coalition negotiations and the formation of governments. However, they also started somewhere similar to where we are today. This is an evolving process. There are already proposals on the table to extend the 14-day period and to introduce a new legislative framework that properly addresses coalition governance. For now, however, we have to work within the existing 14-day timeframe and make it work. Yes, this may lead to some chaos, but we have to make do with the current arrangements,” said Coetzee.

On the outcome of elections, Coetzee commented that many voted against political parties they disliked rather than necessarily voting for parties they supported, and this represents a rejection of political chaos, racial division, revolutionary rhetoric and unnecessary political conflict.

“We are seeing similar trends across the world, including in the United States, Europe and Latin America. Voters are increasingly casting their ballots against political parties and leaders rather than necessarily voting in support of particular political movements or policies. What frustrates me at the moment is that some political parties, through their announcements, speeches and social media activity, appear to be falling into the same old traps. They are not listening to what voters have communicated. The voters have spoken very clearly about what they do not want. Political parties should understand that message and respond accordingly,” he said.

In conclusion, he mentioned that the election results have created renewed hope and an opportunity to reshape political behaviour, strengthen democracy and improve governance.

“Fundamentally, I believe South Africa is in a better position today than it was before 3 November. That is an important point. Before the elections, there was a growing sense of pessimism about the country’s future. Concerns about the economy, credit ratings and the general direction of the country were contributing to a sense that things were going wrong,” said Coetzee.

Photo: VOCfm