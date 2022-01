VOC

Clifton beaches have been reopened after a nine-metre humpback whale carcass was removed yesterday.

The humpback carcass washed ashore on Clifton 4th beach in the early hours of yesterday morning. The City of Cape Town (CoCT) took to Twitter to report the successful joint operation between SANParks and several City directorates in removing the carcass.

The cause of death is believed to be natural, although it remains uncertain at this stage.