Claremont Police needs assistance from the public to locate the missing person

Claremont police are investigating the disappearance of an elderly man Dhananjaya Naidoo who was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue checked shirt, and a grey cap on Saturday (16 November).

“According to reports he left his home on Saturday, 16 November 2024 to go for a walk in the Newlands Forest area and has not been seen since. His vehicle was found in Newlands Forest yesterday,” said SAPS Sergeant Wesley Twigg

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Donavan Mckenna at 074 584 5182 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Photo: SAPS

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

