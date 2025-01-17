Civil society groups and critics call the ceasefire agreement a “pause in conflict”

By Kouthar Sambo

A ceasefire was reportedly agreed between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel. The ceasefire deal includes a prisoner exchange and an increase in humanitarian aid.

According to Palestinian media, the Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 46,000 Palestinians since the start of October 7 (2023).

SA BDS Coalitions’ stance

“The steadfastness of the people of Gaza represents one of the most astonishing examples of collective courage in history.”

This is according to Ronnie Kasrils, patron of the SA BDS Coalition.

Meanwhile, speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, the coalition’s Roshan Dadoo said the move is classified as a “pause in colonial struggle, a 76-year Nakhba (catastrophe) and Apartheid.”

“Can we ever trust Israel? They have never stuck and honoured any deal they have signed. Can we ever trust the US because how many times does the US say veto to a ceasefire?” challenged Dadoo.

Afrika4Palestine’s stance

While the human rights organisation welcomes the move for an agreed ceasefire, the organisation urged cautious optimism.

“This ceasefire should, however, be correctly labeled as a temporary pause of the genocide. Afrika4Palestine welcomes any progress which leads to the preservation of the life and dignity of the Palestinians who are victims of Israel’s genocide,” expressed Afrika4Palestine’s Alie Komape.

The statement comes as numerous critics and civil society groups argued that the agreed “ceasefire” is rather a “conflict pause” until there is a successful hostage swap, which will only then result in a fully fledged ceasfire.

South African Jews for a Free Palestine

“After such a long time, we finally reach a ceasfire, but I recognize this would be a long journey. Any break in this ferocious genocide needs to be celebrated, but Israel has shown us over the last 15 months that we cannot trust anything they pledge or that they claim to,” said Jamie Rosengarten while speaking on VOC’s PM drive show.

“There is a lot of hope this will bring a lasting ceasefire, humanitarian aid and rebuilding of Gaza. It is our duty as civil society to continue applying pressure,” he added.

International perspective: The Department of International Relations and Cooperations

In a statement, the Department of International Relations commended the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas after 15 months of ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Anwar Jhetam from the Media Review Network said Israel does not have a good track record regarding agreements.

“Israel has a track record of going back on its words, breaking agreements and its duplicitous nature. Israel will seize any small opportunity that would warrant them to break the agreement to continue the genocide,” remarked Jhetam on VOC’s airwaves.

Al-Qassam Brigades

Furthermore, the Hamas military wing Al-Qassam Brigades Military Spokesman said after announcing the agreement, the Israeli occupation forces targeted a place where one of the female prisoners of the first stage of the ceasefire deal was located.

“Any aggression and shelling at this stage by the enemy could turn the freedom of a prisoner into a tragedy,” asserted Al-Qassam Brigades.

Photo: QudsNen/X