City’s Urban Mobility Directorate is busy rehabilitating a large section of Jakes Gerwel Drive

As construction progresses on a major section of Jakes Gerwel Drive, the City’s Urban Mobility Directorate is urging residents to remain patient

Commuters from Mitchells Plain expressed frustration earlier this week over severe morning traffic congestion caused by the ongoing roadworks.

Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, assured residents that the project is on track for completion by the end of the year.

“This multi-year road project began in 2023 with Phase 1, from Highlands Drive to the R300. We are now finalizing Phase 2, which extends from the R300 to Oliver Tambo Drive, while simultaneously starting Phase 3, which will rehabilitate the section from Oliver Tambo Drive to Weltevreden Drive by the end of November 2025,” he explained.

Quintas emphasized that despite temporary disruptions, the project will benefit Mitchells Plain and surrounding communities in the long run.

“Once completed, residents will enjoy high-quality roads that keep Cape Town moving,” he added.

 

Image: JakesGerwel/R300 media group

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

