City Releases Over 1,100 New Operating Licences for E-Hailing and Metered Taxi Operators

The City of Cape Town, in collaboration with the Western Cape provincial government, has announced the release of 1,106 additional operating licences for e-hailing and metered taxi operators, in an effort to meet growing commuter demand.

According to Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, 840 of these licences are brand new—creating long-awaited opportunities for first-time applicants.

Currently, only 5,494 valid operating licences are registered, according to the Western Cape Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE), underscoring a significant gap between commuter demand and the number of legal operators available.

Speaking to VOC News, Western Cape E-Hailing Association (WCEA) representative Omar Parker cautiously welcomed the move.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the announcement. It was way overdue, and we expected more operating licences to be released to allow for greater economic participation in the sector,” said Parker.

While the announcement has been met with general approval, Parker flagged several concerns that remain unresolved.

“There have been some underlying questions which we believe have not been adequately addressed by the City and the PRE,” he said.

“We are particularly concerned about the role of consultants in the industry who are charging vulnerable drivers exorbitant fees to assist with applications. This space remains unregulated.”

The City has advised that existing operators with expired licences must reapply by 30 June, while new applications will be accepted from 1 July 2025.

