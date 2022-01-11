City offers reward as infrastructure vandalized , stolen

In a bid to curb rampant vandalism and theft of infrastructure, the City of Cape Town is offering a R5 000 reward for information that could lead to breakthroughs.

Water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says attending to sewage blockage complaints has become increasingly volatile. Illegal connections are also believed to be on the rise. The latest incident affected sewage pipes in Delft, allegedly perpetrated by streetside traders and informal settlement residents in the area.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says monies will be awarded to information that leads to the positive identification and arrest of those responsible for the stoning of a train in Steenberg last Tuesday.