From the news desk

City offers reward as infrastructure vandalized , stolen

In a bid to curb rampant vandalism and theft of infrastructure, the City of Cape Town is offering a R5 000 reward for information that could lead to breakthroughs.
Water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says attending to sewage blockage complaints has become increasingly volatile. Illegal connections are also believed to be on the rise. The latest incident affected sewage pipes in Delft, allegedly perpetrated by streetside traders and informal settlement residents in the area.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says monies will be awarded to information that leads to the positive identification and arrest of those responsible for the stoning of a train in Steenberg last Tuesday.

Damage to critical infrastructure is completely unacceptable, even if it is perpetrated by youth who think that stoning trains is “fun”.

For too long, a well-functioning rail service has been absent from our city and millions of Capetonians suffer as a result. Capetonians end up having to spend more of their income on other forms of public transport, and take longer to get to work and back home.

We cannot allow a few individuals who wish to damage and steal public infrastructure to rob us all of the resources we need to improve our lives. When the trains run again, after long absences and very expensive investment, we should all help to protect them.

Anyone who has information on the incident can contact the Public Emergency Call Centre (107 from a landline and 021 480 7700 from a cell phone.


