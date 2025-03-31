City of Cape Town focused on enhancing energy security and sustainability

To lessen the effects of Eskom’s price hikes, the City of Cape Town claims that diversifying its energy sources is a top priority.

The Steenbras power plant’s multi-year renovation is included in the draft energy budget for 2025–2026, which calls for 71.2 billion rand in construction and operating expenditures over the medium term.

Xanthea Limberg, MAYCO Member for Energy, said the solar photovoltaic initiative is one of the additional investments to improve energy security and sustainability.

“City customers are expecting to see an overall average increase in electricity tariffs of only 2%, despite Eskom’s municipal increase of 11.32%. Lower-income customers will continue to benefit through the tariff reforms,” she added.

Meanwhile, a resident who wishes to remain anonymous stressed that with the high cost of living, residents on the Cape Flats will be left financially crippled if increases continue to be forced upon residents.

“We cannot afford these increases. Our people are already struggling to survive. This is a basic need, but we are always subjected to increase,” she stressed.