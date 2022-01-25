City of Cape Town apologizes amid ongoing water disruptions to several areas

Cape Town residents in the Northern Suburbs are in uproar over water disruptions, expressing concern for the sick and elderly.
To facilitate repairs to a main pipeline in Hindle Road, the City apologized for cutting the water supply between 9am and 10pm yesterday, to areas including Blue Downs, Malibu Village, Silversands, and Wesbank.
Some residents however say they haven’t had water for a week, while others have been struggling with extremely low pressure.
The City’s mayco member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien says, unfortunately, repairs could not be completed as anticipated due more damage being discovered. He says the City is awaiting an adapter to join two affected pipes.
Some residents meanwhile say that the water tankers the City committed to dispatching, have not yet arrived. Despite Badroodien assuring that councilors will be readily available to inform community members of collection points, residents say they are out of reach.