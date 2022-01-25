City of Cape Town apologizes amid ongoing water disruptions to several areas

Cape Town residents in the Northern Suburbs are in uproar over water disruptions, expressing concern for the sick and elderly.

To facilitate repairs to a main pipeline in Hindle Road, the City apologized for cutting the water supply between 9am and 10pm yesterday, to areas including Blue Downs, Malibu Village, Silversands, and Wesbank.

Some residents however say they haven’t had water for a week, while others have been struggling with extremely low pressure.