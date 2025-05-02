China urges the international communities to stand up to America’s “bully”

By Kouthar Sambo

Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade wars with various nations, China’s Foreign Ministry took to social media and released a video delivering a stern warning to the United States, urging the international community to condemn what it described as America’s “bully” leader.

“Bowing to a bully is like drinking poison to quench thirst – it only deepens the crisis,” China said in its video.

“When the rest of the world stands together in solidarity, the U.S. is just a small stranded boat,” added China, in a message narrated in English and subtitled in Chinese.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, the Research Director at the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, Emmanuel Matambo, said the move is a sign that the tariff wars have not subsided.

“We have two of the world’s most powerful economies, crucial to global trade, are now at loggerheads. However, the escalation reveals signs of wavering on Trump’s part,” said Matambo.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photos: @MFA_China/X