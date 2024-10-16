China escalates tensions with major naval drills around Taiwan

China has initiated extensive naval exercises encircling Taiwan, heightening regional tensions. The drills, featuring warships, aircraft, and missile systems, simulate a blockade around the island.

International Relations Expert Donovan Williams said, “I think what China is doing besides the military exercises is not the first time. Every time China does a military exercise, it is regarded as provocation, and in many ways, it can be viewed as provocation depending on your perspective and your objectives.”

Williams further emphasized, “In essence, what China is doing is showing off what they have; it is giving a clear indication following the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China and other countries like the Philippines. This is where you also had the European Union issue a statement, and a large part of that statement was dedicated to China, warning China. As well as indicating that the union does not want China anywhere near Taiwan.”

