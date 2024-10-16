Salt River, Cape Town  16 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

China escalates tensions with major naval drills around Taiwan

China has initiated extensive naval exercises encircling Taiwan, heightening regional tensions. The drills, featuring warships, aircraft, and missile systems, simulate a blockade around the island.
International Relations Expert Donovan Williams said, “I think what China is doing besides the military exercises is not the first time. Every time China does a military exercise, it is regarded as provocation, and in many ways, it can be viewed as provocation depending on your perspective and your objectives.”

Williams further emphasized, “In essence, what China is doing is showing off what they have; it is giving a clear indication following the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China and other countries like the Philippines. This is where you also had the European Union issue a statement, and a large part of that statement was dedicated to China, warning China. As well as indicating that the union does not want China anywhere near Taiwan.”

Listen to the full interview below.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app