Chidimma Adetshina’s mother can travel out of South Africa

By Rachel Mohamed
Last month, the Chidimma Adetshina, 26, saga went viral on social media after Minister of Arts, Culture, and Sport Gayton Mckenzie questioned her nationality and asked how a foreign national could be participating in the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant.
After allegedly discovering that Chidima’s mother registered her under someone else’s identity, the Home Affairs Department said it was investigating a prima facie case of identity fraud and corruption. Thus, the family gave consent to the department so that it could investigate the matter, but this followed Chidimma dropping out of the beauty contest as she claimed she feared for her safety and xenophobic attacks on X.
Chidimma Adeshina’s mother has now traveled to Nigeria, where her daughter participated in Miss Universe Nigeria and won the beauty competition.
Speaking on PM Drive on Thursday, legal expert at the Scalabrini Center James Chapman said, “Political parties such as Action SA need to be responsible and appreciate when making comments they should do so in keeping within the rule of law and the moral understanding of the justice system, and it’s not a matter of her traveling regardless of the fraudulent activity,” said Chapman.
“Once the investigation has been completed and charges are laid that might have an impact of restriction on freedom of movement on travel, particularly if the person is charged is a flight risk and to be potentially a fugitive of justice. There’s no justification for limiting her movement,” he concluded.
Listen more for full interview below:
VOC News
Photo:@Chidinma_V_O/ X