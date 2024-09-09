Chidimma Adetshina’s mother can travel out of South Africa

By Rachel Mohamed

Last month, the Chidimma Adetshina, 26, saga went viral on social media after Minister of Arts, Culture, and Sport Gayton Mckenzie questioned her nationality and asked how a foreign national could be participating in the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant.

After allegedly discovering that Chidima’s mother registered her under someone else’s identity, the Home Affairs Department said it was investigating a prima facie case of identity fraud and corruption. Thus, the family gave consent to the department so that it could investigate the matter, but this followed Chidimma dropping out of the beauty contest as she claimed she feared for her safety and xenophobic attacks on X.

Chidimma Adeshina’s mother has now traveled to Nigeria, where her daughter participated in Miss Universe Nigeria and won the beauty competition.