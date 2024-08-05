Celebrating Women: Tasneem Solomons shines in the world of pool

By Ragheema Mclean

The game of pool, long regarded as a male-dominated sport, is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation. Across the globe, a growing number of women are breaking through barriers, demonstrating exceptional skill, and gaining recognition on the green felt.

From local community pool clubs to international championships, women are staking their claim in a sport traditionally reserved for men.

In the final installment of our ‘Women Dominating Male Industries’ series, VOC News had the privilege of speaking with Tasneem Solomons, the newly crowned World Eightball Pool Federation Ultimate Pool Women’s Singles World Master Champion.

Hailing from Bonteheuwel, Solomons has made a remarkable impact on the sport, representing her community on a global stage.

Reflecting on her journey, Solomons shared, “I was just 14 years old; my parents had a game shop attached to our home, and it all started with my father, who motivated me and my sister to spend time at the pool table.”

This early encouragement, coupled with strong community support, played a pivotal role in her development as a player.

“If you were one of the supporters, you would cook your food and bring it to the venue where we would play, and everyone in the community would come together. This support played a really big role in my life.”

However, her rise in the world of pool has not been without challenges. Solomons’ skills and abilities have often been underestimated simply because she is a woman in the sport.

“I still struggle with funding; they would rather sponsor men than women because they feel like the men have more chances of winning than us females. It has been tough because I had to work twice as hard, but I have no problem competing against men. It drives me to do better,” she explained.

Looking ahead, Solomons dreams of establishing her very own pool academy in Bonteheuwel, where she aims to inspire and nurture young talent.

“I really want to work with the youth, taking them off the streets, away from gangsterism and drugs. If I can groom a few champions out of Bonteheuwel, that I’m working with is one of my goals. Pool is a sport that teaches discipline, hard work, and dedication,” she emphasized.

To young girls aspiring to excel in pool, Solomons offers this advice:

“Work on your game, practice, and always believe that you can beat any competitor. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it.”

Listen to the full feature below:

VOC NEWS

Photos: Supplied