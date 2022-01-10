Cele urges communities to assist police in the fight against crime

LOCAL

Police Minister Bheki Cele has appealed to communities to assist the police in their fight against crime. He was speaking at the Elukwatini stadium in Mpumalanga, during the funeral service of local police station commander Beauty Marivate.

She died in hospital after being shot when attending to a business robbery in the area last week.

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with her murder.

Cele says communities need to get involved in protecting themselves.

“These criminals who are heartless must face the anger of everybody, they must face the anger of all agencies, also they must face the anger of all communities. You can’t just shoot the wife and husband together and what about the kids? If this mother and father die together, in the hands of criminals, what do you think of their kids?”

Source: SABC