Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Cele urges communities to assist police in the fight against crime

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

LOCAL

Police Minister Bheki Cele has appealed to communities to assist the police in their fight against crime. He was speaking at the Elukwatini stadium in Mpumalanga, during the funeral service of local police station commander Beauty Marivate.

She died in hospital after being shot when attending to a business robbery in the area last week.

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with her murder.

Cele says communities need to get involved in protecting themselves.

“These criminals who are heartless must face the anger of everybody, they must face the anger of all agencies, also they must face the anger of all communities. You can’t just shoot the wife and husband together and what about the kids? If this mother and father die together, in the hands of criminals, what do you think of their kids?”

Source: SABC

Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.