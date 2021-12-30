Cele laments drivers’ reckless behaviour under influence of alcohol

LOCAL

Police Minister Bheki has lamented the reckless behaviour of drivers who continue to drive under the influence of alcohol. Cele was conducting a festive season safety inspection at Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The inspection aims to assess the operations of the police. With the festive season in full swing, places along the coast are becoming busier.

The Police Minster conducts an inspection to monitor police work and reminds holidaymakers to be responsible around this time.

Police Minister conducts a festive season safety inspection at Richards Bay:

Some taxi operators say they are pleased with the work done by police so far.

Rank Manager Nhlonipho Zulu says they are happy with their drivers, adding that they haven’t had any major incidents this year.

Cele says it’s worrying that drivers continue to behave recklessly on the roads, adding that drunk driving remains a major concern.

The Minister says the number of people who are drinking and driving is not decreasing and that most of the accidents are caused by drunk drivers.

Cele says the police will remain visible on the roads for the remainder of the holidays to clamp down on reckless and drunk drivers.

Source: SABC