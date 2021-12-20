Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Cele continues Safer Festive Season Inspection Tour in WC

Police minister Bheki Cele will today visit Cape Town as part of the annual safer festive season inspection tour.

The visit forms part of efforts by the Police Service to channel resources to areas where they are most needed.

The aim is to ensure police deal decisively with crime during the holiday season. Cele will be joined by Western Cape provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile to assess the effectiveness of operational plans put in place.

They will visit areas like Belhar, Makhaza and the Cape Town Metropole.


