Ceasefire brings joy as 90 Palestinians freed in prisoner exchange

Celebrations erupted across the Gaza Strip as a long-awaited ceasefire took effect, ending 15 months of devastating aggressions in the coastal Palestinian enclave. The truce, which began on Sunday, was mediated after Hamas submitted a list of three female captives for release by Israel. In exchange, 90 Palestinians were freed from Israeli prisons, leading to joyous scenes in the occupied West Bank as they were warmly received by family, friends, and supporters.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Shaykh Ebrahim Gabriels, Director of the Al-Quds Foundation SA, expressed profound gratitude for what he described as a significant milestone. “We can’t thank Allah enough for this great victory. Lots of people don’t realize how great this victory is for humanity and especially for the ummah. Was it possible for the people of Gaza to withstand this massacre, genocide without the help of Allah? The answer is never ever.”

Furthermore, Gabriels said, “They were attacked by the fourth most powerful army, supported by the United States of America, Germany, Britain, France, and Italy not against a country or an army, but against a group of resistance fighters. We are so fortunate that in our lifetime, we have witnessed such a great miracle.”

Professor Usuf Chikte, a member of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, urged caution despite the celebrations. “We must celebrate and join the Palestinians in every prospect of lifting their suffering and what they are going through. At the same time, we mustn’t be fooled by what is happening. After 76 years of war, we are witnessing something that repeats itself. There is a war, then peace, but the war never ends.”

Chikte added, “The Nakba never ends, the genocide never ends. This is a temporary truce, forced into Israel’s hand because of the resistance. Also, let’s not forget, Trump wants a peaceful inauguration today. That’s why the cessation of hostilities came into effect yesterday, but it was marred by yet more killings. More than 200 people were killed in the last hours.”

Adding to the discussion, Naeem Jeenah, Senior Researcher at the Mapungubwe Institute, highlighted the temporary relief the ceasefire offers. “Most people in Gaza and everyone kind of appreciates this period of being able to breathe and recollect themselves. It was a necessary thing that had to happen. Unfortunately, it could have but did not happen sooner. Largely thanks to U.S. President Joe Biden, this could have happened in June last year. Nevertheless, I think it is welcomed for the Palestinians.”

While the ceasefire offers a brief reprieve, concerns remain over its sustainability and the broader implications for the long-standing aggressions on Gaza.

