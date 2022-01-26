Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

CCMA dismisses application of axed unvaccinated Gold Rush employee

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The CCMA has dismissed an application of an employee of the Gold Rush Group after she was fired for opting not to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CCMA ruled that Theresa Mulderij’s dismissal was fair as she did not comply with regulations of the company’s mandatory vaccination policy.

In the arbitration award, the company said it dismissed the employee on grounds that she did not create a safe working environment for her colleagues.

This could be a landmark ruling which could impact other cases in which employees refuse to take the vaccine in companies that have a mandatory vaccine policy.

Unvaccinated staff

In October last year, Employment expert at law firm ENSAfrica, Irvin Lawrence said South African employers may be able to terminate the employment of their unvaccinated staff on the grounds that the employee cannot contractually perform the requirements of their jobs.

Lawrence said a directive came in June requiring all employers with more than 10 employees to do risk assessment process and develop a plan around who needs to be vaccinated versus who does not need to be.

In the video below, Lawrence is being interviewed:

In September,  Cosatu said it rejects mandatory vaccination because South Africa is a democratic state:

Source: SABC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.