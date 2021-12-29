Case against suspect found with R4.1m tik postponed

LOCAL

The case against a 44-year-old suspect accused of dealing in drugs has been postponed to 6 January for a formal bail application.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies says police are investigating the matter after they uncovered R4.1 million worth of drugs in the suspect’s car in Beaufort West in the Western Cape.

A positive reaction from a police dog led to the discovery of least 11 880kg of tik hidden in the back seat of the vehicle.

Provincial commissioner Thembisile Patekile said the police will continue with their operations on eradication of drug trafficking along entry and exit routes of the province.