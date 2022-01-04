Case against Parliament arson suspect postponed, lawyer proclaims innocence

VOC

The State has been granted a week postponement in the case against Zandile Christmas Mafe; the man arrested in connection with the fire that has devastated parts of Parliament. The blaze drew the attention of the international community as it ripped through the 183-year-old building on Sunday, with firefighters once again springing into action to tackle a flare up late Monday afternoon.

The 49-year-old faced numerous charges during his a highly anticipated appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate court on Tuesday. Charges included two counts of arson- under the explosives act, theft, housebreaking and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.

The Hawks earlier stated that he was apprehended- with suspected stolen property- by members of Parliament’s Protection and Security Services, when they noticed the building was on fire. According to the charge sheet, Mafe is accused of stealing laptops, crockery and documents.

Representing Mafe, Private attorney Luvuyo Godla said his client denies the charges against him and has pleaded not guilty. According to reports, the postponement was requested by the State in order to verify the suspects bail application details, as well as to allow extent of damage to Parliament to be adequately assessed and quantified.

Mafe will remain in custody until his next appearance on 11 January 2022.

“National Tragedy”

The incident has been described by President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other dignitaries as a ‘national tragedy’. Many detailed Parliament’s historic significance to South Africa and its democracy. Commentators including Deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula, called for the perpetrator/s of the fire to dealt with harshly, noting an irreplaceable loss to the nation.

Government has meanwhile given assurance that every effort will be made to continue with the work of Parliament. The tabling of the Budget Speech, as well as the State of the Nation Address (SONA) scheduled for the 10th February 2022, is set to go ahead albeit it at different venues.

Fire contained

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the fire had been contained. A preliminary inspection got underway in the National Assembly building after around 12pm.

The National Assembly and New wing are among those that have been completely destroyed. Severe damage was done to numerous other sections. It is unclear as to what damage was added by the flare up.

Carelse said that the stability of the roof of the New Assembly- the void of which caught alight resulting in the flare-up- is still not confirmed. The inspection is anticipated to end on Tuesday.

Forensic experts and engineers are expected to commence their investigations into the cause of the fire once it is deemed safe.

** This article has been updated with further information