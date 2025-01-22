CAPRISA comments on US withdrawal from WHO

The Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) has voiced concerns over the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). The announcement was made on Monday by newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, citing alleged bias toward China and the mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for the decision.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat show on Wednesday, CAPRISA Director Professor Salim Abdool Karim explained the implications of this move. “South Africa, like all other countries, is a member state with responsibilities to the World Health Organization. The US has been a participant in WHO governance and activities since its inception more than 75 years ago,” he said.

Karim addressed the US claims that the WHO is biased toward China, stating, “This is completely untrue. China, like every other country, participates in WHO activities and has no special status.” He also refuted the claim that the US pays disproportionately high contributions to the WHO. “The US, with the highest per capita GDP, should naturally contribute a significant amount. However, its contributions are less than one-fifth of the WHO’s budget,” he explained.

Commenting on the potential impact on global health, Karim highlighted the WHO’s vital role in guiding countries on disease treatment. “The WHO provides essential guidelines for treating diseases like tuberculosis, HIV, and pneumonia. Despite the loss of US funding, the organisation will need to continue this critical work,” he noted.

For South Africa, Karim said the immediate effects are likely minimal but could affect the WHO’s ability to support the country during outbreaks or specific health crises. “At present, we’re not drawing on WHO resources, but if a future need arises, the withdrawal could compromise that support,” he stated.

