Cape Winelands Wildfires mostly Contained, monitoring continues

The Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM) has confirmed that all but one of the wildfires in the area have been successfully contained. The region has been battling multiple fires over the past two weeks.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto expressed relief over the containment of most fires.

“We are quite happy to say that the area of Wellington, which we battled with the week before last, has been fully contained,” Otto stated.

“This week, we faced fires within the Ceres and Witzenberg areas. However, one fire caused concern as it spread across multiple lines. Although the municipality successfully contained all fire lines, a small section reignited late last night. This occurred in a kloof area between two farms, Boontjiesrivier and Schalkenbosch.”

“It was very disheartening, this morning, resources decided to deploy a helicopter to assist,” Otto remarked.

She said that mopping up and monitoring of all affected areas will continue.

“We’re extremely fortunate in the Cape Winelands that we have a fantastic relationship with our partners CapeNature as well as landowners through the Winelands Fire Protection Association. Between these two partners we take care of the wildland, the reserves as well as our farmland. Therefore, maintenance is so important for our resources.”

VOC News

Photo: CWDM/Facebook

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

