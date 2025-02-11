Cape Town’s housing crisis sparks urgent calls for reform

Cape Town’s housing crisis continues to displace vulnerable communities, underscoring the urgent need for reform. With rising evictions and a severe lack of affordable housing, calls for change have intensified. Zamindlela Mkhwanazi, a researcher at Ndifuna Ukwazi, spoke about the housing crisis on VOC’s PM Drive.

Mkhwanazi highlighted the significance of the recently gazetted White Paper on Human Settlements, published on January 31, stating, “It addresses many key issues related to the housing crisis. While we are still awaiting procedural clarifications, one of the critical aspects is land administration.”

She emphasized the need for a “radical overhaul of the current administration system” to ensure formal recognition and registration of land, advocating for new laws that create more inclusive and accurate land governance structures.

“Some of the responses must reflect the current reality of South Africa rather than assumptions about what people need,” Mkhwanazi added, stressing the importance of policy reforms that directly address the urgent housing challenges faced by communities now.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels