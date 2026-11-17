Epidemiologist and water expert Dr Jo Barnes has warned that changing weather patterns and the prospect of an exceptionally hot and dry summer could place further pressure on Cape Town’s water resources.

Barnes says South Africa is already a water-scarce country, while Cape Town has not significantly expanded its water sources in recent years.

Her concerns come as the City of Cape Town prepares to introduce Level 1 water restrictions from 1 December 2026.

The move follows the National Department of Water and Sanitation’s annual operating assessment, which found that restrictions are necessary for users of the Western Cape Water Supply System.

The latest official dam levels stand at 70.4%, which is 13.4 percentage points lower than at the same time last year.

Barnes also raised concerns about the City’s consideration of wastewater purification as a means of supplementing drinking water supplies.

“Now the city is looking at purifying wastewater, sewage water, to add to our drinking water as an emergency. But many of us, especially I am in the health services, have got great concerns about that,” she said.

Meanwhile, the City’s Executive Director for Water and Sanitation, Leonardo Manus, is urging residents, visitors and businesses to reduce their water consumption by at least 10%.

“We cannot afford to wait until dam levels are critically low before acting. Level 1 restrictions give us the opportunity to manage demand early, protect our available water resources and reduce the risk of more stringent restrictions later,” Manus said.

He stressed that collective efforts are needed to protect the city’s available water resources.

“Every household, visitor, business and organisation has a role to play. Small changes in how we use water, along with ongoing City water saving initiatives, can make a meaningful difference when we all act together,” he said.

Under Level 1 restrictions, residents are encouraged to limit their daily water consumption to no more than 85 litres per person. This includes water used for personal hygiene, cooking, cleaning and laundry.

Outdoor watering of gardens using municipal drinking water will be permitted for a maximum of one hour on Tuesdays and Saturdays, before 09:00 or after 18:00.

Sprinkler irrigation at sports fields and public parks will be allowed for a maximum of one hour on Tuesdays and Fridays, during the same permitted watering times.

Hosing down paved areas and hard surfaces will not be allowed, while swimming pools must be covered when not in use to reduce evaporation.

The restrictions will be implemented alongside the City’s permanent Water By-law regulations.

Photo: Supplied/COCT