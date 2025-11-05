Cape Town Urges Beachgoers to Stay Safe at Blue Flag Beaches This Festive Season

With the festive season approaching, Western Cape residents are being urged to exercise caution at the province’s popular beaches, particularly at the eight Blue Flag beaches, including Camps Bay, Clifton 4th, and Muizenberg. The Blue Flag designation is an internationally recognized status awarded to beaches that meet strict safety, environmental, and service standards.

Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Francine Higham, emphasised the importance of vigilance, particularly for parents. “We really ask that residents, when they visit the beaches, that they are responsible, that they don’t consume alcohol or take part in any other unsafe behavior,” she said. Higham also reminded beachgoers to supervise children and adhere to safety guidelines.

When asked to explain the Blue Flag status, Higham said, “It’s a recognition by an organization called WESA. It’s actually an international Blue Flag status, which means the city must maintain and meet very strict safety, environmental, and service standards. And yes, on Friday last week, eight of our beaches were awarded Blue Flag status, which we’re very happy about. That’s certainly good news for beachgoers this coming season.”

Higham also warned against alcohol consumption at beaches, citing it as a major contributor to drownings in Cape Town. “It’s illegal. If you’re caught with that alcohol, it goes down the drain. Our beach safety plans include law enforcement patrols, lifeguards, monitoring conditions, and clear signage and marked safe swimming areas. Visitors who are visibly intoxicated and attempt to enter the water will be stopped by lifeguards and may be removed if necessary.”

She added that these measures are in place not only for individual safety but also to protect fellow beachgoers and lifeguards. “Our goal is always to make sure that there is adequate education and prevention first, but if we need to, in order to save lives, the city will take decisive actions in cases of risky behavior because it actually endangers everyone, including our own lifeguards when they try to save those who are in the water.”

As summer crowds increase, adherence to rules and careful supervision will be key to ensuring a safe and enjoyable beach season for everyone.

Listen to the full interview below:



