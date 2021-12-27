Cape Town suspects arrested under suspicion of dealing in drugs

A suspect is expected to appear in court tomorrow after being busted with millions in drugs on the N1 in the Western Cape.
According to police, officers conducting a roadblock part of various Safer Festive Season operations, stopped a Toyota Corolla just outside Leeu-Gamka. A police dog led to the discovery of Tik worth an estimated R4.1 million found in a hidden compartment behind the back seat. The driver on a charge of dealing in drugs.
Meanwhile, five men face the same charge after officers- acting on a tip off – found crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than R25 000 in Pampierstad.
Police say three of the suspects are Nigerian nationals and two are South Africans and are also due in court tomorrow. Money believed to be the proceeds of drug-dealing was also confiscated.
VOC