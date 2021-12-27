Cape Town suspects arrested under suspicion of dealing in drugs

A suspect is expected to appear in court tomorrow after being busted with millions in drugs on the N1 in the Western Cape.

According to police, officers conducting a roadblock part of various Safer Festive Season operations, stopped a Toyota Corolla just outside Leeu-Gamka. A police dog led to the discovery of Tik worth an estimated R4.1 million found in a hidden compartment behind the back seat. The driver on a charge of dealing in drugs.