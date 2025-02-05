Cape Town residents share mixed emotions around implementing basic income grant

As calls mount for President Cyril Ramaphosa to implement a basic income grant in South Africa, residents shared mixed emotions stating that the grant would assist those struggling to keep up with the increasingly high cost of living, while at the same time leave many dependent on government to sustain their needs.

“I think this would be a good idea, we have so many people who need assistance and that are desperate to sustain themselves. If the grant is implemented it might even reduce crime as so many people steal and rob just to sustain themselves and their families,” a resident shared.

“I just want to know where the money will come from, will taxpayers pay for this like with all other government plans to help the destitute. I honestly think giving people money is a bad idea, we are not even telling them to work for the money, we just want to give it to them freely, it is a definite no,” another added.

Listen to full audio: