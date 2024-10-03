Cape town police officers in court for alleged R20 million jewellery heist

By Ragheema Mclean

Four Cape Town police officers will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today on corruption charges after allegedly orchestrating a R20 million jewellery heist in Llandudno last month.

The officers, all linked to the South African Police Service (SAPS), were apprehended following an investigation by the Western Cape Anti-Corruption Unit.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the arrests and said the matter is under investigation.

“On 2024-09-14 at about 01:35 a house robbery occurred at a premises of a foreign national in Sunset Avenue, Llandudno allegedly involving several police officers. This case was reported at Hout Bay police and transferred to the Western Cape Ant-Corruption Unit for further investigation.”

The first two suspects, a 44-year-old sergeant and a 28-year-old constable, were arrested on 14 September in Belhar and Gugulethu, respectively. They made their initial court appearance on 17 September 17, where the case was remanded until 23 September.

A third officer, a 33-year-old sergeant stationed at Bellville SAPS, was arrested on 19 September, and all three appeared in court together.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested a fourth suspect, a 38-year-old sergeant from Philippi SAPS, after linking him to the crime through fingerprints found at the scene.

Western Cape provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, praised the Anti-Corruption Unit for its swift work in bringing the officers to justice.

“Police officers are supposed to uphold the law and protect the public. Let this serve as a warning to those who think they can abuse the resources of the state for their disgraceful purposes,” said Patekile.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Forum (CPF) Board has strongly condemned the actions of the officers, labelling their behaviour a “betrayal of trust.”

Spokesperson Justin Kumlehn stressed the damage such corruption causes, stating, “This type of behavior erodes the confidence that the public has in SAPS, and it threatens the integrity of the entire system.”

“The Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board calls for the justice system to ensure that those found guilty of corruption face the full consequences of their actions. This case serves as a warning to anyone within law enforcement who thinks they can act with impunity,” he added.

The case has been postponed to today for a bail application hearing.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm