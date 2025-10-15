Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis describes the term “spatial apartheid” as a propaganda term

In a recent report, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis criticized the documentary “Mother City,” claiming that it advocates for unlawful land seizure amid ongoing housing disputes.

During an interview with VOC News, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis explained that he referred to “spatial apartheid” as a propaganda term because the City is working to dismantle the legacy of spatial separation.

“The thing that’s making people struggle most is unemployment. Our primary priority has to be to get people out of poverty and into employment, and for that, we have to have a growing economy,” stated Hill-Lewis.

Additionally, Bevil Lucas of Reclaim the City conveyed community perspectives, stating that no housing has been constructed for black workers in Seapoint and describing the initiative as a “colonial project.”

“There has not been a single brick laid in the Sea Point area for black workers who have to commute regularly from the Cape Flats out to the CBD,” remarked Lucas.

Photo: Cape Town Tourism/sourced [online]