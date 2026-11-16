Cape Town residents, businesses and visitors will be required to reduce their water consumption by at least 10% from 1 December as the City introduces Level 1 water restrictions ahead of the summer season.

The restrictions follow the National Department of Water and Sanitation’s latest assessment of the Western Cape Water Supply System, which found that water restrictions are necessary.

The City says dam levels stood at 70.4% on Monday, 13.4 percentage points lower than at the same time last year. Water consumption has also increased to 951 million litres a day, exceeding the City’s daily target of 860 million litres.

City Executive Director for Water and Sanitation Leonardo Manus says acting early will help protect available water resources and reduce the risk of stricter restrictions later.

“We cannot afford to wait until dam levels are critically low before acting. Level 1 restrictions give us the opportunity to manage demand early,” Manus said.

Residents are encouraged to use no more than 85 litres of water per person daily. This includes water for personal hygiene, cooking, cleaning and laundry.

Under the restrictions, garden watering using municipal drinking water will be limited to one hour on Tuesdays and Saturdays, before 9am or after 6pm. Hosing down paved areas and hard surfaces will not be allowed.

The City is also encouraging residents to fix leaks, take shorter showers and only run washing machines and dishwashers when full.

The announcement follows Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina’s call for water conservation in the Western Cape. She announced a 7% reduction in water use for households and businesses, and a 15% cut in farmers’ water allocations, as provincial dam levels continue to decline.

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