Cape Town gears up to host 3rd Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship

The countdown has officially begun for the 3rd Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship, a martial arts event scheduled for 1-2 February 2025, at the Fairbairn College Multi-Purpose Hall in Goodwood.

This year’s championship welcomes competitors from eight countries, including Botswana, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Uganda, and Tanzania, as they face off against the defending champions, Team South Africa.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, Muhammad Junaid Chafeker (M.J. Li), Legends of Kungfu World Champion and Ambassador for the event, expressed his excitement:

“We’re just 13 days away from the event, so the excitement and nerves for our athletes are kicking in. We encourage the public to get their spectator tickets; it’s going to be an amazing weekend—they don’t want to miss out.”

Chafeker highlighted the championship’s diverse events:

“These athletes will be competing in full combat, weapons, and group synchronized events. We will also host a special programme for women and youth.”

He also emphasized the growing popularity of Kung Fu among young people in South Africa.

“We have so many of our young people from participating, which tells us there is a future for kung fu and martial arts in South Africa and on the African continent.”

The event promises more than just martial arts, with food stalls, refreshments, novelty stores, entertainment, face painting, and other attractions available for spectators.

Athlete Luqmaan Slarmie shared how Kung Fu has positively impacted his life:

“Kung Fu brings me peace. Before I started doing Kung Fu, I was a very hyperactive person. I value how Kung Fu gives me the ability to be centered. I look forward to competing alongside my teammates and doing my best.”

Tickets are available via Quicket or directly through the MJLiKungfu Foundation via WhatsApp at 082 301 9070 or 076 989 6979.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photos: VOCfm