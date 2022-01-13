Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Cape High Court rules against Disadvantanged Taxi Association for operating in the Garden Route

UncategorizedNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The Department of Transport in the Western Cape says it fully supports a decision by the George Municipality to interdict members of the Disadvantaged Taxi Association for operating in the Garden Route town.

The Cape High Court granted the municipality an interdict to stop the CODETA-affiliated association from operating at the local taxi rank as well as on all routes.

The disadvantaged Taxi Association has since abided by the order and ceased all operations pending an appeal. It has been operating without a licence since 2019 Western Cape Transport spokesperson, Jandre Bakker.

“This group has submitted various memoranda to the George Municipality demanding operating licences and seeking to be recognised as a legitimate taxi association without following due process. The processes of applying for recognition as a legitimate taxi association and of applying for operating licences have been explained to this group on numerous occasions. However, this group continues to use tactics like demonstrations to try to force the government to accede to its demands regardless of process, procedure, and applicable public transport laws.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.