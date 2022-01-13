Cape High Court rules against Disadvantanged Taxi Association for operating in the Garden Route

The Department of Transport in the Western Cape says it fully supports a decision by the George Municipality to interdict members of the Disadvantaged Taxi Association for operating in the Garden Route town.

The Cape High Court granted the municipality an interdict to stop the CODETA-affiliated association from operating at the local taxi rank as well as on all routes.

The disadvantaged Taxi Association has since abided by the order and ceased all operations pending an appeal. It has been operating without a licence since 2019 Western Cape Transport spokesperson, Jandre Bakker.

“This group has submitted various memoranda to the George Municipality demanding operating licences and seeking to be recognised as a legitimate taxi association without following due process. The processes of applying for recognition as a legitimate taxi association and of applying for operating licences have been explained to this group on numerous occasions. However, this group continues to use tactics like demonstrations to try to force the government to accede to its demands regardless of process, procedure, and applicable public transport laws.”

