Cape Gate checkers to upskill staff following outrage over pork kebabs labelled as halal

The Shoprite Group in Cape Town has apologized to its customers for incorrectly labelling a packet of pork kebabs, “halal”. A post on social media outed the Checkers at Cape Gate Mall in Brackenfell over the incident this week. Accompanied by an incriminating picture, the post called on Muslims to be vigilant and reignited questions over halal and unhalal food outlets.

In response to an enquiry, the supermarket chain explained that it was in fact the basting marinade that was labelled halal and not the product itself. According to management, the “human error” has since been addressed and training is underway to avoid reoccurrence.

“The supermarket chain would like to apologise to its loyal customers for any offence caused by this labelling error. The store has since corrected and addressed the oversight which was due to human error. Only the sauce used for the basting marinade of the product is Halaal – not the product itself. The necessary upskilling and retraining are taking place to address this,” responded Shoprite.

The MJC meanwhile praised the community for their vigilance, urging the public to keep it up. Second Deputy President Sheikh Riyad Fataar also reiterated the importance of muslims supporting establishments that are halal-certified, adding that the MJC has never encouraged ‘halal-friendly’.

VOC