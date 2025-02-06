Cape Flats residents demand Ramaphosa tackle Crime in SONA

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) under the Government of National Unity on Thursday evening, residents of the Cape Flats and broader South Africa are calling for decisive action to address the country’s deepening crime crisis.

With gang violence, gun crime, and mafia-style extortion gripping communities, many feel abandoned by law enforcement and disillusioned by the government’s crime-fighting efforts.

Speaking to VOC News, a Cape Town resident expressed frustration over the state of crime in the country:

“I think our country has lost the war with crime. There have been so many cases of murder, rape, and injustice, and yet nothing is being done to combat this.”

Another resident, Bonita Van De Vent, echoed similar sentiments, pointing to systemic failures:

“South Africa’s war on crime is lost due to corruption, inadequate policing, and socio-economic disparities. Trust in law enforcement is non-existent, and crime prevention initiatives are not working, leaving citizens feeling helpless.”

Human rights defender and crime activist Zona Morton described the situation as dire, highlighting the fear that has become a daily reality for many South Africans.

“We face situations where the elderly go for walks and get attacked with pangas, while bystanders are too afraid to intervene. Going to and from work or school has become dangerous.”

Morton called on President Ramaphosa to take immediate and forceful action:

“Our call on the president is to make a decisive decision—bring in the army, implement the Prevention of Organized Crime Act (POCA), get rid of the merchants, drug dealers, and families benefiting from crimes against women and children. We need to remove corrupt police officers who assault women in police stations without facing consequences. Right now, we are just sitting ducks, waiting for the next person to be killed.”

Listen to the full feature below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels