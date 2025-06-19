Cape Flats Communities Reeling as Gang Violence Surges Across the Metro

Concerns are mounting over a surge in gang-related violence and crime sweeping through Cape Flats communities—from Mitchells Plain to Philippi and Delft—with multiple killings reported in the past week alone.

Among the hardest-hit areas are Valhalla Park, Philippi East, Nyanga, and Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain, where residents are grappling with fear, trauma, and frustration.

On Tuesday, 17 June, the community of Lentegeur was shaken by a triple murder in broad daylight at a busy intersection. An e-hailing driver was among those killed. Police have confirmed the incident is believed to be gang-related.

Speaking to VOC News, Abie Isaacs from the Cape Flats Safety Forum expressed deep concern over the escalating violence—particularly during Youth Month.

“We are extremely concerned around the increased and escalation of crime in and around the Cape Flats whilst we are celebrating Youth Month,” said Isaacs.

“We have noted that most of the youth have become victims of gang violence.”

Isaacs reiterated the Forum’s ongoing call for the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support the overburdened South African Police Service (SAPS).

“We continue to call for the SANDF to act as a force multiplier to SAPS. We also want the agencies to step up their intelligence capacities so that we can look at how we can stop these carnages from happening,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents across affected communities have voiced outrage and desperation, calling for immediate interventions to restore safety and protect young people from the ongoing bloodshed.

Police investigations into the recent killings are underway.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock