More VOCFM News

Calls mounting for Defence Minister Angie Motshekga’s resignation

By Rachel Mohamed

Several political parties are calling for Defence Minister Angie Motshekga to resign. On Monday, February 10, 2025, Parliament held a special session to discuss the deaths of 14 South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Action SA has joined the calls for Motshekga’s resignation.

 

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Action SA MP Athol Trollip stated that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has not recovered from the fallout of the corrupt arms deals. He commented, “This is where we acquired armaments that we couldn’t maintain or put into operation and probably didn’t need.”

 

Trollip also noted that former President Jacob Zuma has been avoiding accountability in court for many years and emphasized, “There have been systematic budget cuts to the SANDF.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: @SANDF_ZA / X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app