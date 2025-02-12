Calls mounting for Defence Minister Angie Motshekga’s resignation

By Rachel Mohamed

Several political parties are calling for Defence Minister Angie Motshekga to resign. On Monday, February 10, 2025, Parliament held a special session to discuss the deaths of 14 South African soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Action SA has joined the calls for Motshekga’s resignation.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Action SA MP Athol Trollip stated that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has not recovered from the fallout of the corrupt arms deals. He commented, “This is where we acquired armaments that we couldn’t maintain or put into operation and probably didn’t need.”

Trollip also noted that former President Jacob Zuma has been avoiding accountability in court for many years and emphasized, “There have been systematic budget cuts to the SANDF.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: @SANDF_ZA / X