Calls mount for MAYCO members suspected of fraudulent activities should be suspended

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

As investigations into the alleged tender fraud continue, calls mount for both JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg to be suspended from the Democratic Alliance (DA)

The pair had their offices raided on Friday, and not many details about the incident have been publicised, however, the Mayor of the City of Cape Town confirmed the raid, stating that the duo is cooperating with key role players to fast-track the claims.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, political analyst Tessa Dooms said the DA is not taking this matter seriously.

“There has been limited response from the DA. We know that the DA has several plans in place for instances like this, we saw it when former human settlements mayoral committee member, Malusi Booi, was suspended and then fired in 2023 after links emerged between him and alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield, but this time around we have heard nothing. There is this perception that this is just a misunderstanding and a third forced at play, but not actual seriousness around the matter or even a plan around what steps should be taken,” she added.

Dooms further said that should the investigation conclude and reveal that the allegations are true, it could be detrimental to the DA.

“This could be a big blow to the party, the party has always had a long string of strong individuals such as JP Smith, John Steenhuisen, and in recent days Geordin Hill-Lewis, so this could severely affect the party and internally they will definitely feel the pinch,” she added.

Listen to the full audio below:

VOC News

Photo: JP Smith/Facebook