Callas Foundation’s Commitment to Supporting GBV Survivors: A Year-Round Mission

By Rachel Mohamed

Lynette Dixon, an advocate and representative of the Callas Foundation, has reaffirmed the organization’s dedication to addressing gender-based violence (GBV) beyond the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign. Speaking about the pervasive impact of GBV, Dixon emphasized the importance of consistent efforts to support survivors and raise awareness throughout the year.

“GBV is not an issue confined to a particular timeframe; it is a social challenge we confront daily through our work at the Callas Foundation,” Dixon explained. “Women should never feel trapped or alone. Support is available, and we are here to help them navigate these traumatic circumstances.”

The Callas Foundation’s approach is holistic, offering services to women, children, men, and young girls affected by GBV. A cornerstone of their efforts is the court support program, led by dedicated volunteers trained to serve as GBV Ambassadors. This initiative equips first responders with the tools to assist survivors, ensuring they receive the support they need.

Looking ahead to 2025, the foundation aims to expand its impact by enhancing its support mechanisms for survivors navigating the judicial system.

“In 2025, we plan to focus on training our court support teams and volunteers to better assist women who must attend court and confront their perpetrators,” Dixon shared. “This experience can be daunting, as many survivors—be they women, children, or men—are often unaware of where to go or whom to contact for help. Our team provides vital assistance by accompanying survivors to court and ensuring they are supported every step of the way.”

The Callas Foundation’s unwavering commitment to addressing GBV underscores the need for continuous community engagement, comprehensive support services, and sustained advocacy for survivors. Their efforts serve as a reminder that combating GBV is a year-round responsibility that demands collective action and dedication.

