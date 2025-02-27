Cabinet lauds Eskom’s efforts to stabilise power supply amid load-shedding

The cabinet has praised Eskom’s recovery efforts following unexpected breakdowns at several power plants, which resulted in load-shedding. According to the administration, load-shedding was banned for 323 days last year, a significant improvement from 32 days the previous year. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, informed the media that more power is expected soon, with Kusile Unit Six and Medupi Unit Four due to go online next month.

“In implementing its recovery strategy, Eskom forecasts a reduction in the stages of load-shedding. Efforts are focused on restocking emergency supplies, notably diesel stockpiles, in order to stabilize operations in the coming days.”

VOC News

Photo: Sourced