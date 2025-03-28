Cabinet extends the replacement of the SASSA card by one month

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has extended the deadline for beneficiaries to switch to the new Postbank card until April 30.

The extension aims to ensure a smooth transition and prevent disruptions in grant payments.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, announced the outcome of the Cabinet meeting, stating that Postbank has met most of the South African Reserve Bank’s requirements, with card replacement being the final step.

“Postbank has fulfilled eight of the nine requirements set by the South African Reserve Bank for social grant payments. The only outstanding step is the physical replacement of the cards. Beneficiaries who have not yet swapped their cards can do so at designated Post Offices, local retailers, or SASSA offices. If they fail to replace their cards, they will still receive their grants but must visit SASSA offices to collect them,” Ntshavheni explained.