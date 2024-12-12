More VOCFM News

Business robbery suspects nabbed in Mfuleni

Four men, aged between 21 and 32, were arrested in Mfuleni on Wednesday (11 December 2024), in connection with a business robbery that took place in Elsies River.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie explained, “Members of the Maitland Flying Squad were conducting crime prevention duties in Mfuleni when they received information about the robbery. While on alert, they spotted a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the crime.”

The officers stopped the vehicle, which had four occupants, and conducted a search. According to Pojie, the search uncovered an imitation firearm, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a cellphone linked to the robbery.

The suspects have been detained and will face charges in the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

