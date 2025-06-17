Boyes Drive fire contained

The fire that broke out above Boyes Drive and Peck’s Valley in Table Mountain National Park has been successfully contained as of Monday.

According to SANParks spokesperson JP Louw, Boyes Drive has since been reopened and no property damage has been reported.

“During the fire, no infrastructure or residential properties were damaged. No major injuries were sustained, although one Volunteer Wildfire Services firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation,” Louw confirmed.

The City of Cape Town noted that the fire started on the mountain slopes early Sunday morning.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid hiking in the area while investigations continue. Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have originated from an activity linked to a religious organisation.