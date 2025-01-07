Boy, 5, among three injured in Manenberg gang shooting

Manenberg police have opened three cases of attempted murder following a gang-related shooting on Irvine Street on Monday evening (6 January). Two women aged 31 and 54, and a five-year-old boy were injured during the incident, which has left the community shaken.

The child, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head, was rushed to Red Cross Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Meanwhile, the two women were struck by stray bullets, one in the thigh and the other in the lower back.

Police spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that the suspects fled the scene on foot, and no arrests have been made.

“According to reports, the two women were sitting in front of the mentioned address, and the five-year-old boy was walking with his father towards a nearby tuckshop when they were caught in crossfire. Stray bullets injured the boy and the two women,” Van Wyk explained.

This latest shooting adds to the growing toll of violence in Manenberg, a community plagued by gang activity.

Speaking to VOC News, Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) Chairperson Vernon Visagie condemned the attack, calling it a senseless act that has left the community traumatized.

“Manenberg CPF strongly condemns the senseless shooting that took place yesterday. It has left our community traumatized and speechless. This is so unnecessary,” said Visagie.

Visagie stressed the need for justice and urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement.

“We are following up on leads to bring these perpetrators to justice. The law must exercise its authority and be merciless towards these criminals. This cannot go on—we cannot live like this any longer.”

He also criticized the silence of witnesses, saying it hampers efforts to combat violence.

“Our people are up in arms because of those at crime scenes who are not speaking up. The community must stand firm, voice our disapproval, and share information. Too many innocent people are losing their lives.”

Authorities have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Manenberg SAPS at 021 699 9400 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

