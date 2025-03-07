Boy, 17, shot dead in Lavender Hill

Gun violence continues to plague the youth on the Cape Flats, with a 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Military Road near Lavender Hill on Thursday evening (6 March).

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting and said that Muizenberg police have opened a murder investigation.

“Muizenberg police responded to a complaint on Thursday 06 March 2025. Upon arrival at the crime scene in Military Road at about 21:30, they found the body of a male who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim, aged 17 was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”

“The unknown suspects fled the scene and remain at large. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation,” Swartbooi added.

Meanwhile, the community of Lavender Hill and its surroundings, already plagued by violence, is devastated by the loss of another young life.

Speaking to VOC News, Mark Schrikker, a local activist and member of the “Our Community Against Crime” group said that there is an urgent need for government intervention in stopping the cycle of violence.

“We need an end to this violence. We need government intervention to protect our children. We’ve submitted a safety plan, but nothing has been implemented. How many more children must die before they take action?” Schrikker questioned.

In response, the group plans to hold daily pickets at the corner of Hek Road and Prince George Drive beginning on Friday (7 March) from 15h00 to 16h00, demanding immediate government action.

“We will stand on the streets every day until someone listens to us, and we want our voices heard,” Schrikker urged.

“We’re calling on the community, Pastors, Imams, and everyone in Lavender Hill, Steenberg, and Sea Winds to join us in raising our voices. We cannot allow our children to keep dying.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile