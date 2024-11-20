Boy 14, shot dead on way to school in Elsies River, community calls for urgent action

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has called on the government and police to urgently intervene in Cape Town’s high-risk areas, where escalating violence continues to put the lives of school children at risk.

This follows the tragic shooting of 14-year-old Grantham Jahmiel Van Reenen a grade 8 learner from Ravensmead High School in Elsies River on Tuesday, 19 November. The incident also left two others injured.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that the incident occurred as the children were walking to school.

“Reports from the scene indicate the children were on their way to school when the shooting occurred. It is alleged that two gunmen in a vehicle disembarked in Donnegal Street and fired shots. As a consequence, the 14-year-old was killed, and others aged 15 and 17 were injured. They were transported to a medical facility for treatment,” Potelwa stated.

A manhunt has since been launched for the perpetrators.

Schools on High Alert

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed the incident stating, “The alleged perpetrators then fled into the grounds of St Andrew’s Secondary School as learners were entering the school gates. This caused panic amongst the learners, with some fleeing the school grounds,” said Hammond.

“Schools in the area immediately went into lockdown mode in terms of safety procedures. However, some parents collected their children from the schools. This has affected examinations at some schools, with timetables being amended to accommodate the change.”

Makaneta emphasized the urgent need to protect learners.

“This incident, which took place as a boy was walking to school, is a stark reminder of the rampant violence that continues to plague our neighborhoods. We must not let this senseless tragedy become just another statistic. We must act now to protect the lives of all of our children,” he said.

Community Demands Immediate Action

Elsies River community activist Imraan Mukkadam also highlighted the disturbing trend of children being targeted in gang-related violence.

“The targeting of specifically children, which I have seen before, is deeply concerning. This is happening during exam time, which is unacceptable. We appeal for a state of emergency. The government needs to realize the urgency of our situation and provide more intervention,” Mukkadam told VOC News.

He added that simply arresting the perpetrators is not enough.

“Whether police and law enforcement are increasing visibility or arresting one culprit, it won’t take the guns off the streets. We need far more intense policing than what we are currently seeing. There are far too many guns available to these killers.”

