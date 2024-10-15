Boy, 14, killed in Tafelsig shooting

By Ragheema Mclean

Police have launched an investigation into a murder and two counts of attempted murder following a tragic shooting in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, last Thursday evening (10 October).

A 14-year-old boy lost his life in the attack, while two males, aged 19 and 20, were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that the incident which occurred is suspected to be gang-related, though the exact motive remains under investigation.

“Mitchells Plain police responded to a complaint on Thursday 10 October 2024. Upon their arrival in Vancouver Street, Tafelsig, at around 21:00, they found the body of a 14-year-old boy who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.”

Meanwhile, the Mitchells Plain Sub-District Community Policing Forum (CPF) Board expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in the area.

Spokesperson Justin Kumlen highlighted the alarming crime statistics for the first quarter of 2024, with 123 murders and 183 attempted murders across the sub-district, which includes Mitchells Plain, Lentegeur, Strandfontein, Athlone, Philippi, Lansdowne, Grassy Park, and Steenberg.

“These figures paint a stark picture of the violence that has engulfed our streets. We can no longer accept a reality where blood flows through our streets or where children are too afraid to attend school or play outside for fear of being caught in gunfire.”

“It is unacceptable that residents of these areas are forced to live in constant fear, held hostage by the criminal actions of a few. However, the responsibility does not rest solely on law enforcement. We need the entire community to stand up and take action.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm