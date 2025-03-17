Body of man found along Baden Powell Drive

A gruesome discovery was made on Saturday afternoon, 15 March, when the body of a man, believed to be in his early thirties, was found in the bushes along Baden Powell Drive, opposite a farm.

The victim, who had sustained multiple stab wounds to his upper body, was identified only by his clothing: khaki pants, a black T-shirt, a red cap, and white sneakers.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that Macassar police have opened a murder investigation.

“Officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 12:08 on Saturday after security guards discovered the body and alerted authorities,” he said.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in identifying the deceased or shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact Detective Branch Commander Captain Gelly Geldenhuys at 082 469 3336 or 021 857 7100.

Alternatively, Crime Stop can be reached at 08600 10111. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile