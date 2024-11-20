Bo-Kaap Residents Protest Against Tourist Bus Congestion

By Vusuthando Percyvil Dube

Residents of Bo-Kaap, led by the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association, staged a protest on Wednesday to highlight concerns regarding the growing congestion caused by tourist buses in the neighborhood. Chairperson of the association Osman Shabodien, underscored the rapid increase in traffic from the influx of these buses, which he argued is disrupting the community’s day-to-day life.

The protest is particularly focused on the impact of large tour buses, including the iconic Red City Sightseeing Bus, which have reportedly been traversing the narrow streets and parking in areas like Yusuf Drive and Wale Street. This has raised significant frustration among residents, who feel their concerns have been repeatedly ignored by city officials.

Member of the Bo-Kaap Civic Ratepayers Association, Fadiel Moos noted that the association submitted a traffic management plan to the City in 2017 and again in 2021, but received no substantial response. “Last week, I counted about 20 buses in our area,” Moos stated. He further criticized the disparity in public transport services, saying, “There is no public transport to Bo-Kaap, and the city has always told us that the roads are too narrow for city buses. So, basically what the city is saying is that it’s not good enough for buses to come here to transport residents, but it is acceptable for large tour companies.”

Bo-Kaap councilor, Fransine Higham acknowledged the difficulties faced by residents. “The Bo-Kaap Civic Ratepayers Association has voiced their frustrations about the large tour buses contributing to traffic congestion and parking issues. We have been engaging on this matter for some time,” she said. Higham mentioned her own experiences of dealing with bus congestion, sometimes having to move buses herself or call for traffic officers to assist.

In an effort to address these challenges, the city is working on a traffic management plan, with hopes of presenting it to the community by the end of next week. Higham added, “We have engaged the community to check their availability for a meeting on the 3rd December to present the plan. While we understand the urgency from residents, public participation is essential to ensure that everyone is on board with the proposal.”

The protest highlights the ongoing tension between tourism and the quality of life for residents in Bo-Kaap, as they seek a sustainable solution to manage the influx of tourist buses in their historic neighborhood.

Photo: VOCfm