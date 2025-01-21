Bo-Kaap Civic Association appeals proposed hotel near Auwal Masjid

The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association (BKCRA) is urging residents of Bo-Kaap and surrounding areas to show their support as they appeal the proposed construction of a six-storey hotel less than 20 meters from Auwal Masjid, the first mosque built in South Africa. The association’s Chairperson, Osman Shaboodien, discussed their appeal to the city during a presentation on Tuesday.

“I think the first thing we must remember is that the Auwal mosque is about 10 or 20 meters away from the proposed construction, so it will have an impact on the mosque,” Shaboodien said. “By the mere fact that there is no parking for it. Secondly, the Athan (call to prayer) will be affected. If you have a hotel next to the mosque, there will definitely be challenges. Thirdly, there’s the old issue we’ve been fighting for in Bo-Kaap the liquor license for hotels and places like that.”

Shaboodien explained that the presentation was made to the Planning Appeals Advisory Panel, a committee that advised the Mayor on development matters. He added, “I think what is happening this morning is that they conceded to the fact that we needed a presentation. The committee will advise the Mayor on the best way forward for the building.”

The BKCRA argued that the hotel is not suitable for the proposed location, given its proximity to the Auwal Masjid and the potential disruption to the local community.

*VOC has reached out to the city for comment, but they have yet to respond*

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm